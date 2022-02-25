Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Craig Hallum

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $11.80.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
