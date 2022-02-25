Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) to report ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($1.56). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

