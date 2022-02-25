Aragon Court Reaches Market Cap of $31.41 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $65,824.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00110122 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

