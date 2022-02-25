Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will post $1.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 million. Aravive posted sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $8.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of ARAV stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.95.
Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aravive (ARAV)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.