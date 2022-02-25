Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will post $1.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 million. Aravive posted sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $8.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

