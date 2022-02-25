ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of ArcBest worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

