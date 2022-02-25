ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.42. Approximately 101,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,803,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 379,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after buying an additional 668,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.