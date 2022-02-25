Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.
Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock remained flat at $$8.54 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
