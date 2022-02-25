Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.76. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 60,132 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,870,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,148,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

