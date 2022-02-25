Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $226.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $292.73 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $300.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

