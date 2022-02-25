Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$48.55 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$28.70 and a 12-month high of C$60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.45.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$453.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$363.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.6500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total transaction of C$841,864.50. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$265,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,737.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

