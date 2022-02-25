Ark (ARK) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $111.56 million and $9.64 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,345,513 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

