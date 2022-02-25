Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT Raised to €146.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from €145.00 ($164.77) to €146.00 ($165.91) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($154.55) to €142.00 ($161.36) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($140.91) to €129.00 ($146.59) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

ARKAY stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.61. 3,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.44. Arkema has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $152.18.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

