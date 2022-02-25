Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.30 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81.
Several research analysts have commented on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.
Armada Hoffler Properties Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
