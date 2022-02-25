Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) were down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 7,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 402,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.