Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) were down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 7,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 402,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
