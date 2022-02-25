Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 118,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,695,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
