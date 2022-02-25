Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 118,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,695,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.