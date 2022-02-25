Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) were down 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 1,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. Analysts forecast that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

