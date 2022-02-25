Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CEO Sells $4,636,378.81 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average is $157.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $119.75 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $92,728,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $79,326,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

