Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 321.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,039 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $73,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,514,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 207.4% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

