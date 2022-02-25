Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 1,617 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.80. 16,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.81 and a 200 day moving average of $497.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.