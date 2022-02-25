Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 30,306 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,306 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after purchasing an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,126 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 122,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,540,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

