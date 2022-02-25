Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 6,623 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 27,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. 258,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,358,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average is $114.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

