Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

