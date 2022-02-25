Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 4402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

