Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Shares of AGO stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.58. 15,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,029. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after acquiring an additional 993,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.