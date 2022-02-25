Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.
Shares of AGO stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.58. 15,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,029. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.
Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
