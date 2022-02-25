Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($31.28).

AML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.44) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.12) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AML opened at GBX 980.60 ($13.34) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 897.80 ($12.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,262 ($30.76). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,245.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,575.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($19.03) per share, with a total value of £349,750 ($475,656.19). Also, insider Tobias Moers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,223 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($74,847.00). Insiders have purchased 49,821 shares of company stock worth $65,513,972 over the last 90 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

