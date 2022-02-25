Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Down 5.3%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.20. 47,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,547,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.