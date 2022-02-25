ATB Capital Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$115.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at ATB Capital to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.80.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$2.33 on Friday, reaching C$98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 173,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$61.20 and a 1 year high of C$105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$577,541.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,678.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

