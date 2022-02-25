Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $819,040.36 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $819,040.36 and $119,904.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.23 or 0.07062016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.90 or 1.00021448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048302 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

