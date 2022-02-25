ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) PT Lowered to $52.00

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

