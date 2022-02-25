Atreca (BCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Atreca alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atreca by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Atreca by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 118,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.