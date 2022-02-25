Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) PT Raised to €6.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.50) to €6.80 ($7.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:AIOSF remained flat at $$4.15 during trading on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

