Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,076,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,817,000 after purchasing an additional 306,728 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $127.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.