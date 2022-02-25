Atria Investments LLC Acquires 5,355 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.95%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.