Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $6,156,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $302.30 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average of $344.22. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.