Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.84 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

