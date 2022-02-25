Atria Investments LLC Buys 21,650 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 643,795 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 641,665 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 397,182 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 318.4% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 323,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

