Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after purchasing an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,884,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

