Atria Investments LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $35,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,111,000 after acquiring an additional 107,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.45.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

