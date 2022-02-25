Atria Investments LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $257.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.17. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

