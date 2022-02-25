Atria Investments LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,144,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $310.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.91 and a 200 day moving average of $396.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.