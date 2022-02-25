Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,706 shares of company stock worth $54,848,105 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.16 and its 200 day moving average is $293.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

