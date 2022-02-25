Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

