Atria Investments LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

