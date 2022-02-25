Atria Investments LLC Purchases 5,264 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

