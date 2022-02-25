AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 824.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 369,046 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

