Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $5,932.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00231099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035184 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

