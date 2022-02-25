Audacy, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Audacy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

AUD opened at $2.74 on Friday. Audacy has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth $15,796,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth $8,219,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

