Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 2.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.80. Approximately 300,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,736,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$946.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

