Austin D. Kim Sells 782 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $18,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.64. 870,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,334. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
