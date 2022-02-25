Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating) were down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.55 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.55 ($0.25). Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 181,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.27).
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £10.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.87.
Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.