Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating) were down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.55 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.55 ($0.25). Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 181,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.27).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £10.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.87.

Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

